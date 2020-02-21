All apartments in Forest Park
382 Pineridge Dr

382 Pineridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

382 Pineridge Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New photos coming.

Super Clean and move-in ready! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath Home!
This is a recently renovated Rance style home.
This all brick house with a beautiful yard will be ready soon! Big back yard for everyone to hang out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 Pineridge Dr have any available units?
382 Pineridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 382 Pineridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
382 Pineridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 Pineridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr offer parking?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not offer parking.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr have a pool?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 382 Pineridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 382 Pineridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

