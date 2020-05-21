All apartments in Forest Park
1166 Pine Mountain Dr
1166 Pine Mountain Dr

1166 Pine Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Pine Mountain Drive, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home is on a Rently lockbox system. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. $200 pet fee - breed restrictions apply. $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have any available units?
1166 Pine Mountain Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 1166 Pine Mountain Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Pine Mountain Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Pine Mountain Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr offer parking?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have a pool?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have accessible units?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Pine Mountain Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Pine Mountain Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

