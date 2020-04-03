All apartments in Floyd County
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE

929 Pleasant Valley Rd SE · (770) 733-2596
Location

929 Pleasant Valley Rd SE, Floyd County, GA 30161

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4004 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Adorable Horse Farm 23 acres, 8 stall Show Barn, 5 Paddocks, 4 Board Fenced, 100x200 Arena w/M10 Footing, Spring Fed Pond, Renovated House w/3 Masters! Pool, Pool House w/Hardwoods, Sunrm, Shiplap Walls, Modern Kitchen w/new Exotic Granite, Tile/Glass Backsplash, SS Farm Sink, Double Ovens, 36" Gas Cooktop, Pot Filler, OVERSIZED Barn stalls w/comfort mats, Climate Controlled, FEED, TACK, LOUNGE & FULL BATH. Groom stall, Wash Rack w/Hot/Cold. Trails, 12 stalls on property! Owner is a licensed RE Broker. Property close to town w/new Wal-mart, Kroger, Panera & Starbucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have any available units?
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have?
Some of 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Floyd County.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE offer parking?
No, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have a pool?
Yes, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE has a pool.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have accessible units?
No, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Pleasant Valley Road SE has units with air conditioning.
