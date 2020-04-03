929 Pleasant Valley Road SE

Amenities
Adorable Horse Farm 23 acres, 8 stall Show Barn, 5 Paddocks, 4 Board Fenced, 100x200 Arena w/M10 Footing, Spring Fed Pond, Renovated House w/3 Masters! Pool, Pool House w/Hardwoods, Sunrm, Shiplap Walls, Modern Kitchen w/new Exotic Granite, Tile/Glass Backsplash, SS Farm Sink, Double Ovens, 36" Gas Cooktop, Pot Filler, OVERSIZED Barn stalls w/comfort mats, Climate Controlled, FEED, TACK, LOUNGE & FULL BATH. Groom stall, Wash Rack w/Hot/Cold. Trails, 12 stalls on property! Owner is a licensed RE Broker. Property close to town w/new Wal-mart, Kroger, Panera & Starbucks.