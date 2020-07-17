All apartments in Floyd County
108 Plymouth Rd.
108 Plymouth Rd

108 Plymouth Road · (706) 234-9421
Location

108 Plymouth Road, Floyd County, GA 30165

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Plymouth Rd · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE5906122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

