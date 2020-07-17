Sign Up
Home
/
Floyd County, GA
/
108 Plymouth Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM
Find Out More
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
108 Plymouth Rd
108 Plymouth Road
·
(706) 234-9421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
108 Plymouth Road, Floyd County, GA 30165
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 108 Plymouth Rd · Avail. now
$950
3 Bed · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5906122)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have any available units?
108 Plymouth Rd has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Plymouth Rd have?
Some of 108 Plymouth Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 108 Plymouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
108 Plymouth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Plymouth Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Plymouth Rd is pet friendly.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd offer parking?
No, 108 Plymouth Rd does not offer parking.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Plymouth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have a pool?
No, 108 Plymouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 108 Plymouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Plymouth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Plymouth Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 108 Plymouth Rd has units with air conditioning.
