Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
555 White
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:43 AM
555 White
555 White Road
No Longer Available
Location
555 White Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom / 2 bath home with privacy and street traffic is very low. only 1 neighbor on the street that dead ends. Very close to all the shopping
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 555 White have any available units?
555 White doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 555 White currently offering any rent specials?
555 White is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 White pet-friendly?
No, 555 White is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 555 White offer parking?
No, 555 White does not offer parking.
Does 555 White have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 White does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 White have a pool?
No, 555 White does not have a pool.
Does 555 White have accessible units?
No, 555 White does not have accessible units.
Does 555 White have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 White has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 White have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 White does not have units with air conditioning.
