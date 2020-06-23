All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 555 White.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
555 White
Last updated April 15 2019 at 9:43 AM

555 White

555 White Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

555 White Road, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom / 2 bath home with privacy and street traffic is very low. only 1 neighbor on the street that dead ends. Very close to all the shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 White have any available units?
555 White doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 555 White currently offering any rent specials?
555 White is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 White pet-friendly?
No, 555 White is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 555 White offer parking?
No, 555 White does not offer parking.
Does 555 White have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 White does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 White have a pool?
No, 555 White does not have a pool.
Does 555 White have accessible units?
No, 555 White does not have accessible units.
Does 555 White have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 White has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 White have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 White does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College