Fayetteville, GA
540 Hillsdale Dr
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

540 Hillsdale Dr

540 Hillsdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

540 Hillsdale Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home intown Fayetteville, convenient to everything, completely renovated one level ranch. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have any available units?
540 Hillsdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 540 Hillsdale Dr have?
Some of 540 Hillsdale Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 Hillsdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
540 Hillsdale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Hillsdale Dr pet-friendly?
No, 540 Hillsdale Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 540 Hillsdale Dr offers parking.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Hillsdale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have a pool?
No, 540 Hillsdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 540 Hillsdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 Hillsdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Hillsdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Hillsdale Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
