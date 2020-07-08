500 W Lanier Avenue

Amenities

There are 6 offices, a reception, break area and restroom. Office Space A is the left front office space. Property is conveniently located in close proximity to: restaurants, downtown Fayetteville, the County municipal buildings, Fayette Piedmont Hospital and Pinewood studios. It is light, bright, clean, well maintained with open parking. Brand new carpet and privately situated with a beautiful tree line behind the suites. This would be a great office for: Appraisers, Surveyors, Insurance Agents, Medical, Counselors, Attorney's and other professional services.