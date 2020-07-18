480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This Great Find! This Beautiful Townhouse is ready to greet you with a 2 story foyer, wood floor in the main living areas, open kitchen with all appliances, and 2 nice sized bedrooms downstairs, and a back porch for enjoying your summer! All conveniently close to downtown Fayetteville. Don't delay! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!



Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.



(RLNE5906868)