Fayetteville, GA
480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D

480 South Jeff Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

480 South Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Townhouse in Fayetteville! - Don't Miss This Great Find! This Beautiful Townhouse is ready to greet you with a 2 story foyer, wood floor in the main living areas, open kitchen with all appliances, and 2 nice sized bedrooms downstairs, and a back porch for enjoying your summer! All conveniently close to downtown Fayetteville. Don't delay! Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!

Your rent now includes our exciting new benefit package, which gives you regular HVAC filter replacement delivery, renters insurance, & many other great benefits that are all included in the listing rate! Please check our website for more details at All3Realty.com, under the RESIDENTS tab, RESIDENT BENEFIT PACKAGE.

(RLNE5906868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have any available units?
480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D offer parking?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have a pool?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have accessible units?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 South Jeff Davis - Unit D has units with air conditioning.
