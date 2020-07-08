Rent Calculator
415 Jefferson Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:19 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
415 Jefferson Ave
415 Jefferson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
415 Jefferson Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1,195 per month IF PAID BY THE 1ST OF THE MONTH. 3 Bedroom 1 & 1/2 Bath Ranch. Totally Renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
415 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 415 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
415 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Jefferson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
