Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fayetteville. Ranch floor plan. Like new build. Close to shopping, schools, etc... Call Tim at 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details. HomeLink Property Management, LLC. 678-423-0555
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
390 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 390 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
390 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.