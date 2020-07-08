All apartments in Fayetteville
390 Jefferson Ave
390 Jefferson Ave

390 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

390 Jefferson Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Fayetteville. Ranch floor plan. Like new build. Close to shopping, schools, etc... Call Tim at 678.712.4284 or visit www.homelinkpm.com for more details. HomeLink Property Management, LLC. 678-423-0555

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
390 Jefferson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 390 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
390 Jefferson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 390 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 390 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Jefferson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
No, 390 Jefferson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 390 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Jefferson Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Jefferson Ave has units with air conditioning.

