Home
Fayetteville, GA
390 Georgia Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
390 Georgia Ave
390 Georgia Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
390 Georgia Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
GREAT INTOWN LOCATION FOR THIS CUTE RANCH HOME. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 390 Georgia Ave have any available units?
390 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 390 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
390 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 390 Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 390 Georgia Ave offer parking?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
