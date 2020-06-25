All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 390 Georgia Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
390 Georgia Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:18 PM

390 Georgia Ave

390 Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

390 Georgia Avenue, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
GREAT INTOWN LOCATION FOR THIS CUTE RANCH HOME. LARGE ROOMS THROUGHOUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Georgia Ave have any available units?
390 Georgia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 390 Georgia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
390 Georgia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Georgia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 390 Georgia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 390 Georgia Ave offer parking?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have a pool?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have accessible units?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 390 Georgia Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Georgia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Georgia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College