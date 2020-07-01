All apartments in Fayetteville
385 Cornwallis Way
385 Cornwallis Way

385 Cornwallis Way · No Longer Available
Location

385 Cornwallis Way, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Cornwallis Way have any available units?
385 Cornwallis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 385 Cornwallis Way have?
Some of 385 Cornwallis Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Cornwallis Way currently offering any rent specials?
385 Cornwallis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Cornwallis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 385 Cornwallis Way is pet friendly.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way offer parking?
No, 385 Cornwallis Way does not offer parking.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Cornwallis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way have a pool?
No, 385 Cornwallis Way does not have a pool.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way have accessible units?
No, 385 Cornwallis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 385 Cornwallis Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Cornwallis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 Cornwallis Way does not have units with air conditioning.

