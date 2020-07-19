360 Ridgewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 3306 sq. ft., 1 story home in Fayetteville, GA! Open floor plan. Lovely island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining and living areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxury tub and stand alone shower. Loft area upstairs. Big backyard. Schedule your showing today!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.