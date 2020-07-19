All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
360 Ridgewood Drive
360 Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

360 Ridgewood Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 3306 sq. ft., 1 story home in Fayetteville, GA! Open floor plan. Lovely island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining and living areas. Cozy living room with fireplace. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxury tub and stand alone shower. Loft area upstairs. Big backyard. Schedule your showing today!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have any available units?
360 Ridgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 360 Ridgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
360 Ridgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Ridgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 Ridgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive offer parking?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 360 Ridgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 Ridgewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
