Fayetteville, GA
35 Barbara Court
Last updated May 23 2019 at 12:06 AM

35 Barbara Court

35 Barbara Court · No Longer Available
Location

35 Barbara Court, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 story home on large cul-de-sac lot with inviting front porch and relaxing back screened-in porch. Hardwood floors throughout most of the main floor. Great room with stacked stone fire place, living room / study, and formal dining room. Kitchen has beautiful antique white cabinets with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom suite with sitting area. Fully finished basement with an optional 5th bedroom, full bath, lots of closet space, and an open, daylight great room area with two double windows and double french doors that open onto a large lower patio.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Barbara Court have any available units?
35 Barbara Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 35 Barbara Court have?
Some of 35 Barbara Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Barbara Court currently offering any rent specials?
35 Barbara Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Barbara Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Barbara Court is pet friendly.
Does 35 Barbara Court offer parking?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not offer parking.
Does 35 Barbara Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Barbara Court have a pool?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not have a pool.
Does 35 Barbara Court have accessible units?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Barbara Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Barbara Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Barbara Court does not have units with air conditioning.
