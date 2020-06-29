All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like
340 Sharon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
340 Sharon Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 4:49 AM

340 Sharon Dr

340 Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

340 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 340 Sharon Dr have any available units?
340 Sharon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 340 Sharon Dr have?
Some of 340 Sharon Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Sharon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
340 Sharon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Sharon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Sharon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 340 Sharon Dr offer parking?
No, 340 Sharon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 340 Sharon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Sharon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Sharon Dr have a pool?
No, 340 Sharon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 340 Sharon Dr have accessible units?
No, 340 Sharon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Sharon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Sharon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Sharon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Sharon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly ApartmentsFayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLife UniversityChattahoochee Technical College