Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 320 Sunderland Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
320 Sunderland Cir
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:48 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 Sunderland Cir
320 Sunderland Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
320 Sunderland Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in excellent condition with over 2600 square feet of living space. Hardwood floors, corian counters in large open kitchen. Fenced in backyard and Fayette County Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have any available units?
320 Sunderland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 320 Sunderland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
320 Sunderland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Sunderland Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Sunderland Cir is pet friendly.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir offer parking?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not offer parking.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have a pool?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not have a pool.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have accessible units?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Sunderland Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Sunderland Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Similar Pages
Fayetteville 1 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with Balcony
Fayetteville Apartments with Gym
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Riverdale, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Austell, GA
Fairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College