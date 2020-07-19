SPACIOUS HOME ON LAKESIDE SUBDIVISION FOR RENT , 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BA GREAT LOCATION AND NEIGHBORHOOD,EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT. PLEASE CALL AGENT FOR LOCKBOX CODE . PREFERABLY FAMILIES WITH NO PETS .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 270 Saddle Ridge Way have any available units?
270 Saddle Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 270 Saddle Ridge Way have?
Some of 270 Saddle Ridge Way's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 Saddle Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
270 Saddle Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.