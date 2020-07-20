Rent Calculator
255 Chase Dr
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:33 PM
255 Chase Dr
255 Chase Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
255 Chase Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great home located in heart of Fayetteville in quiet community with spacious great room, eat in kitchen, large bedrooms, private backyard and so much more! Excellent schools! Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Chase Dr have any available units?
255 Chase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
What amenities does 255 Chase Dr have?
Some of 255 Chase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 255 Chase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
255 Chase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Chase Dr pet-friendly?
No, 255 Chase Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 255 Chase Dr offer parking?
No, 255 Chase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 255 Chase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Chase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Chase Dr have a pool?
No, 255 Chase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 255 Chase Dr have accessible units?
No, 255 Chase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Chase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Chase Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Chase Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Chase Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
