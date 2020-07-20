Procurement Only- 235 Chase Drive: Recently renovated brick ranch style 2 bedroom duplex on level lot with back patio area. Vaulted ceiling in living room with fireplace. Convenient location to shopping and restaurants! -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 235 Chase Drive have any available units?
235 Chase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 235 Chase Drive have?
Some of 235 Chase Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Chase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Chase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Chase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Chase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Chase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Chase Drive offers parking.
Does 235 Chase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Chase Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Chase Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Chase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Chase Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Chase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Chase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Chase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Chase Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Chase Drive does not have units with air conditioning.