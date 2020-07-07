All apartments in Fayetteville
Last updated October 16 2019

220 Stayman Park

220 Stayman Park · No Longer Available
Location

220 Stayman Park, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** Subdivision - The Apple Orchard
Great location near: shopping, restaurants, parks and the Fayetteveille square

FEATURES:

* 4 Bedroom / 5 bath
* All 4 bedrooms have a ceiling fan and their own private full bathrooms
* Master on Main Level, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 4th bedroom is a bonus on the back of the house above the garage.
* Great room boasts a cozy gas fireplace
* Large kitchen with tons of storage and solid surface countertops
* Kitchen includes: stove, microwave & dishwasher
* Breakfast area with french doors that lead out to side deck
* Separate formal dinning room
* Large master bedroom on main floor with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower
* Large master walk-in closet
* Upstairs has a entertainment room/sitting room/office room
* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house
* Large washer & dryer room with counter space and cabinets
* Back deck off of main living room
* Side of house includes 2 separate side private decks
* 2 car garage on the back of the house

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

**NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

**Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

**Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

**$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Stayman Park have any available units?
220 Stayman Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 220 Stayman Park have?
Some of 220 Stayman Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Stayman Park currently offering any rent specials?
220 Stayman Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Stayman Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Stayman Park is pet friendly.
Does 220 Stayman Park offer parking?
Yes, 220 Stayman Park offers parking.
Does 220 Stayman Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 Stayman Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Stayman Park have a pool?
No, 220 Stayman Park does not have a pool.
Does 220 Stayman Park have accessible units?
No, 220 Stayman Park does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Stayman Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Stayman Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Stayman Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 Stayman Park has units with air conditioning.

