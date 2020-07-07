220 Stayman Park

Amenities

** Subdivision - The Apple Orchard

Great location near: shopping, restaurants, parks and the Fayetteveille square



FEATURES:



* 4 Bedroom / 5 bath

* All 4 bedrooms have a ceiling fan and their own private full bathrooms

* Master on Main Level, 3 bedrooms upstairs and 4th bedroom is a bonus on the back of the house above the garage.

* Great room boasts a cozy gas fireplace

* Large kitchen with tons of storage and solid surface countertops

* Kitchen includes: stove, microwave & dishwasher

* Breakfast area with french doors that lead out to side deck

* Separate formal dinning room

* Large master bedroom on main floor with ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower

* Large master walk-in closet

* Upstairs has a entertainment room/sitting room/office room

* Tons of windows to enhance the natural added lighting of the house

* Large washer & dryer room with counter space and cabinets

* Back deck off of main living room

* Side of house includes 2 separate side private decks

* 2 car garage on the back of the house



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



**NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



**Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria



**Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter



**$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

