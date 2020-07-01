All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 215 Otter Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
215 Otter Cir
Last updated December 9 2019 at 2:39 AM

215 Otter Cir

215 Otter Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

215 Otter Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Ranch Rental Home! Master suite with fireplace on main floor. Large family room with stacked stone fireplace and built in cabinets open to outstanding kitchen with all stainless appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters, and wine cooler. Formal dining room . Office/den with cozy third fireplace! Two additional large bedrooms and full bath on main floor. Upstairs includes huge finished bonus room with sink and refrigerator, an additional large bedroom with full bath. Three car attached garage plus additional parking area. Rent includes lawn maintenance and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Otter Cir have any available units?
215 Otter Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 215 Otter Cir have?
Some of 215 Otter Cir's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Otter Cir currently offering any rent specials?
215 Otter Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Otter Cir pet-friendly?
No, 215 Otter Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 215 Otter Cir offer parking?
Yes, 215 Otter Cir offers parking.
Does 215 Otter Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Otter Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Otter Cir have a pool?
No, 215 Otter Cir does not have a pool.
Does 215 Otter Cir have accessible units?
No, 215 Otter Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Otter Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Otter Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Otter Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Otter Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College