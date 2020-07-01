215 Otter Cir

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace refrigerator

Executive Ranch Rental Home! Master suite with fireplace on main floor. Large family room with stacked stone fireplace and built in cabinets open to outstanding kitchen with all stainless appliances, walk in pantry, granite counters, and wine cooler. Formal dining room . Office/den with cozy third fireplace! Two additional large bedrooms and full bath on main floor. Upstairs includes huge finished bonus room with sink and refrigerator, an additional large bedroom with full bath. Three car attached garage plus additional parking area. Rent includes lawn maintenance and pest control.