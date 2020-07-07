195 Pecan Ridge Drive: Traditional style front brick and vinyl sided 3 bedroom 2 bath home with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room with bathroom upstairs above garage on sloping lot in cul-de-sac. Private backyard and vaulted ceilings.Just off S. Jeff Davis. -
(RLNE5716595)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have any available units?
195 Pecan Ridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have?
Some of 195 Pecan Ridge DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Pecan Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
195 Pecan Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Pecan Ridge DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR is pet friendly.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR offers parking.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have a pool?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)