Fayetteville, GA
195 Pecan Ridge DR
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

195 Pecan Ridge DR

195 Pecan Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

195 Pecan Ridge Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
195 Pecan Ridge Drive: Traditional style front brick and vinyl sided 3 bedroom 2 bath home with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room with bathroom upstairs above garage on sloping lot in cul-de-sac. Private backyard and vaulted ceilings.Just off S. Jeff Davis. -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have any available units?
195 Pecan Ridge DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have?
Some of 195 Pecan Ridge DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Pecan Ridge DR currently offering any rent specials?
195 Pecan Ridge DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Pecan Ridge DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR is pet friendly.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR offer parking?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR offers parking.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Pecan Ridge DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have a pool?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have a pool.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have accessible units?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Pecan Ridge DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Pecan Ridge DR does not have units with air conditioning.

