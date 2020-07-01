All apartments in Fayetteville
190 Lakeland Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:55 PM

190 Lakeland Circle

190 Lakeland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

190 Lakeland Circle, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous brick home with Master on Main. Spacious main living area overlooking the backyard with a deck great for relaxing or entertaining. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with breakfast bar/kitchen nook and separate dinning area. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom. Home is located in sought after Whitewater School District and available for move in early April.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Lakeland Circle have any available units?
190 Lakeland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 190 Lakeland Circle have?
Some of 190 Lakeland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Lakeland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
190 Lakeland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Lakeland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 190 Lakeland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle offer parking?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle have a pool?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle have accessible units?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Lakeland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Lakeland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

