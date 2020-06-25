All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 185 Breakspear Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
185 Breakspear Ln
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

185 Breakspear Ln

185 Breakspear Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

185 Breakspear Ln, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Live like a star today for an affordable price at the one of a kind, newly constructed, fairy tale like, high end celebrity filled neighborhood of Pinewood Forest, named after the AtlWood Pinewood Studio across the street which produced all the recent Marvel movies including End game and Civil War. This adorable 2 story 2bed 2.5bath home offers 10' ceiling with open floor plan, great lighting, full kitchen and laundry on main. Upstairs 2 bedroom with master bath having double vanity, and he/she closet. BRAND NEW upgraded modern design/color throughout the house. Professional landscaping paid by landlord. Enjoy your cozy life among the beautiful fusion of modern style, maintenance free living, full privacy, and a touch of southern hospitality.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Breakspear Ln have any available units?
185 Breakspear Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 185 Breakspear Ln currently offering any rent specials?
185 Breakspear Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Breakspear Ln pet-friendly?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln offer parking?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not offer parking.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln have a pool?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not have a pool.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln have accessible units?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Breakspear Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Breakspear Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College