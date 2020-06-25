185 Breakspear Ln

Amenities

Live like a star today for an affordable price at the one of a kind, newly constructed, fairy tale like, high end celebrity filled neighborhood of Pinewood Forest, named after the AtlWood Pinewood Studio across the street which produced all the recent Marvel movies including End game and Civil War. This adorable 2 story 2bed 2.5bath home offers 10' ceiling with open floor plan, great lighting, full kitchen and laundry on main. Upstairs 2 bedroom with master bath having double vanity, and he/she closet. BRAND NEW upgraded modern design/color throughout the house. Professional landscaping paid by landlord. Enjoy your cozy life among the beautiful fusion of modern style, maintenance free living, full privacy, and a touch of southern hospitality.