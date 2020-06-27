175 Lake Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in Fayette County. This home features granite countertops, Jacuzzi tub in the master bath and a large covered patio in the back with fans to keep you cool on a warm day. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car attached garage. The back is partially fenced and we will consider pets with a non-refundable pet deposit. This property uses Gas, Electric, City Sewer & Water. All of our homes are non-smoking homes and that includes the garage area. You are welcome to smoke outside only. The security deposit is equal to one months rent and we will not accept section 8 vouchers for this home. The lease term will be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months. Our home is available for rental now.