All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 175 Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
175 Lake Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:34 PM

175 Lake Drive

175 Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

175 Lake Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Fayette County. This home features granite countertops, Jacuzzi tub in the master bath and a large covered patio in the back with fans to keep you cool on a warm day. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room, eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car attached garage. The back is partially fenced and we will consider pets with a non-refundable pet deposit. This property uses Gas, Electric, City Sewer & Water. All of our homes are non-smoking homes and that includes the garage area. You are welcome to smoke outside only. The security deposit is equal to one months rent and we will not accept section 8 vouchers for this home. The lease term will be a minimum of 12 months and a maximum of 24 months. Our home is available for rental now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Lake Drive have any available units?
175 Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 175 Lake Drive have?
Some of 175 Lake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
175 Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 175 Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 175 Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 175 Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 175 Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 175 Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 175 Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 175 Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with GymFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College