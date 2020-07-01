All apartments in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, GA
150 Tanglewood Drive
150 Tanglewood Drive

150 Tanglewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

150 Tanglewood Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have any available units?
150 Tanglewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 150 Tanglewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Tanglewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Tanglewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Tanglewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive offer parking?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Tanglewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Tanglewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

