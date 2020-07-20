140 Mine Run

Amenities

Fabulous, brand new, fully turn-key apartment in great location suitable for one occupant. Very convenient to Pinewood Studios and Fayette-Piedmont Hospital. Completely furnished right down to the linens and cutlery. This nicely decorated basement unit features a private entrance, and the home is located in a cul-de-sac. Very private. Includes washer/dryer as well as internet access and cable TV. Enjoy the peaceful wooded setting from a private patio. Utilities shared with home, and your portion ranges from $50-75/month. This is a one of a kind and surely won\'t last long. Call for private showing today! Professionally managed.