Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
135 PYE CT
135 Pye Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
135 Pye Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 135 PYE CT have any available units?
135 PYE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 135 PYE CT currently offering any rent specials?
135 PYE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 PYE CT pet-friendly?
No, 135 PYE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 135 PYE CT offer parking?
Yes, 135 PYE CT offers parking.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 PYE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 PYE CT have a pool?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have a pool.
Does 135 PYE CT have accessible units?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 PYE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
