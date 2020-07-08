All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 135 PYE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
135 PYE CT
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

135 PYE CT

135 Pye Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

135 Pye Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT SCHOOLS, CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 PYE CT have any available units?
135 PYE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
Is 135 PYE CT currently offering any rent specials?
135 PYE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 PYE CT pet-friendly?
No, 135 PYE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 135 PYE CT offer parking?
Yes, 135 PYE CT offers parking.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 PYE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 PYE CT have a pool?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have a pool.
Does 135 PYE CT have accessible units?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 PYE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 PYE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 PYE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconyFayetteville Apartments with Gym
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College