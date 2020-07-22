All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 130 Pecan Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
130 Pecan Ridge Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

130 Pecan Ridge Drive

130 Pecan Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

130 Pecan Ridge Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,291 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5308078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have any available units?
130 Pecan Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have?
Some of 130 Pecan Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Pecan Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Pecan Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Pecan Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Pecan Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Pecan Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College