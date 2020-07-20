PROCUREMENT ONLY:130 Orchard View: Spacious recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath traditional style home on corner level lot with in-ground swimming pool and private backyard. Finished basement with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Mins from downtown Fayetteville - PROCUREMENT ONLY: 130 Orchard View: Spacious recently renovated 4 bedroom 3 bath traditional style home on corner level lot with in-ground swimming pool and private backyard. Finished basement with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath. Mins from downtown Fayetteville.
(RLNE4912962)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Orchard View have any available units?
130 Orchard View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 130 Orchard View have?
Some of 130 Orchard View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Orchard View currently offering any rent specials?
130 Orchard View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Orchard View pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Orchard View is pet friendly.
Does 130 Orchard View offer parking?
Yes, 130 Orchard View offers parking.
Does 130 Orchard View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Orchard View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Orchard View have a pool?
Yes, 130 Orchard View has a pool.
Does 130 Orchard View have accessible units?
No, 130 Orchard View does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Orchard View have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Orchard View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Orchard View have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Orchard View does not have units with air conditioning.