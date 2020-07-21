All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 120 Oakview Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
120 Oakview Trace
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

120 Oakview Trace

120 Oakview Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all

Location

120 Oakview Trace, Fayetteville, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
120 Oakview Trace: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with spacious wooden picket fenced in backyard and screened in porch located in Pecan Ridge subdivision. Convenient to down town Fayetteville. Available now! -

(RLNE2273893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Oakview Trace have any available units?
120 Oakview Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 120 Oakview Trace have?
Some of 120 Oakview Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Oakview Trace currently offering any rent specials?
120 Oakview Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Oakview Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Oakview Trace is pet friendly.
Does 120 Oakview Trace offer parking?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not offer parking.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have a pool?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have a pool.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have accessible units?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFayetteville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Fayetteville Apartments with BalconiesFayetteville Apartments with Gyms
Fayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GA
Jonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College