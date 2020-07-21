120 Oakview Trace: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with spacious wooden picket fenced in backyard and screened in porch located in Pecan Ridge subdivision. Convenient to down town Fayetteville. Available now! -
(RLNE2273893)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Oakview Trace have any available units?
120 Oakview Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, GA.
What amenities does 120 Oakview Trace have?
Some of 120 Oakview Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Oakview Trace currently offering any rent specials?
120 Oakview Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Oakview Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Oakview Trace is pet friendly.
Does 120 Oakview Trace offer parking?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not offer parking.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have a pool?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have a pool.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have accessible units?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Oakview Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Oakview Trace does not have units with air conditioning.