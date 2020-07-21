Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

120 Oakview Trace: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with spacious wooden picket fenced in backyard and screened in porch located in Pecan Ridge subdivision. Convenient to down town Fayetteville. Available now! -



(RLNE2273893)