Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
115 Cannon Court
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Cannon Court
115 Cannon Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 Cannon Court, Fayetteville, GA 30214
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
115 Cannon Court Available 06/08/19 115 Cannon Court: Total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back located off HWY 54 on Fayette's east side. -
(RLNE4805324)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Cannon Court have any available units?
115 Cannon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
What amenities does 115 Cannon Court have?
Some of 115 Cannon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 Cannon Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 Cannon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Cannon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Cannon Court is pet friendly.
Does 115 Cannon Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 Cannon Court offers parking.
Does 115 Cannon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Cannon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Cannon Court have a pool?
No, 115 Cannon Court does not have a pool.
Does 115 Cannon Court have accessible units?
No, 115 Cannon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Cannon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Cannon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Cannon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Cannon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
