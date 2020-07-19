Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fayetteville, GA
/
105 A Meadowbrook Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
105 A Meadowbrook Ct
105 Meadowbrook Ct
·
No Longer Available
Fayetteville
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
105 Meadowbrook Ct, Fayetteville, GA 30215
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
PROCUREMENT ONLY: 105 A Meadowbrook Court: 2 bedroom 1 bath ranch style brick duplex on level lot. Located off South Jeff Davis Drive in Fayetteville. Requires 2 year lease duration. -
(RLNE4547484)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have any available units?
105 A Meadowbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, GA
.
Is 105 A Meadowbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
105 A Meadowbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 A Meadowbrook Ct pet-friendly?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct offer parking?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not offer parking.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have a pool?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not have a pool.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 A Meadowbrook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 A Meadowbrook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
