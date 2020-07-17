All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 503 Brooks Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
503 Brooks Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

503 Brooks Rd

503 Brooks Road · (800) 880-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

503 Brooks Road, Fayette County, GA 30205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
garage
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you when you’re ready to buy. Please visit -
https://go.landis.com/n9Py1L

Private & Peaceful. Move in ready, 4 BD, 3 BTH Home on 2 acres in Brooks, GA! Huge Master BDR with Master BTH on main level with double walk-in closets, sitting room & covered porch. 2nd Main Floor BDR with access to Full Hall BTH. 2 BDR on 2nd floor with Full BTH. Private lot with, LRG attached carport, parking pad, & separate standalone garage and garage/workshop. Kitchen with solid Hickory Cabinets and Stone Counters Open to Large Dining Area, Tankless Hot Water Heater. New paint exterior and interior, new landscaping with fire pit

(RLNE5871567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Brooks Rd have any available units?
503 Brooks Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 503 Brooks Rd have?
Some of 503 Brooks Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Brooks Rd currently offering any rent specials?
503 Brooks Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Brooks Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Brooks Rd is pet friendly.
Does 503 Brooks Rd offer parking?
Yes, 503 Brooks Rd offers parking.
Does 503 Brooks Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Brooks Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Brooks Rd have a pool?
No, 503 Brooks Rd does not have a pool.
Does 503 Brooks Rd have accessible units?
No, 503 Brooks Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Brooks Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Brooks Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Brooks Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 Brooks Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 503 Brooks Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity