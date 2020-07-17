503 Brooks Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking garage

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT

Private & Peaceful. Move in ready, 4 BD, 3 BTH Home on 2 acres in Brooks, GA! Huge Master BDR with Master BTH on main level with double walk-in closets, sitting room & covered porch. 2nd Main Floor BDR with access to Full Hall BTH. 2 BDR on 2nd floor with Full BTH. Private lot with, LRG attached carport, parking pad, & separate standalone garage and garage/workshop. Kitchen with solid Hickory Cabinets and Stone Counters Open to Large Dining Area, Tankless Hot Water Heater. New paint exterior and interior, new landscaping with fire pit



