Fayette County, GA
350 Sidney Ln
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM

350 Sidney Ln

350 Sydney Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

350 Sydney Lane, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, almost new home in beautiful Edgewood community. This Craftsman style home was built in March 2019, with a master on the main boasting beautiful cathedral ceilings and a huge window overlooking the forest. You will feel like you are sleeping outside until you let down the remote electric blackout shades that are also located in the front bedroom on the second level. The Master bathroom has a modern seamless glass shower and a separate soaking tub, along with a huge walk-in closet. There is also a second bedroom downstairs that could be perfect for a nursery or an office. The main level also offers a gorgeous, open family room with exposed beams, dining room with coffered ceilings, a dream kitchen with tons of cabinets, an oversized island, plentiful counter space, a walk in pantry, amazing for cooking, families and entertaining. All of the front windows have been adorned with custom Hunter Douglas shades. On the second level you will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, jack and jill, along with a fourth room that can be used as a multi-purpose room/teen lounge/playroom/bedroom - over 700 sq ft.! Outside you will find a huge back deck with two walk outs from the kitchen and family room, with plenty of space for an outdoor living area! The backyard has been newly fenced in with over 650 feet of beautiful custom wrought iron, making it perfect for pets, children, and even a swimming pool! The full unfinished basement is filled with natural light and has a walkout to the back yard. This exquisite home is perfect for a family and is less than a 5 minute drive to award winning Whitewater Schools. With beautifully updated fixtures and appliances this home is better than NEW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Sidney Ln have any available units?
350 Sidney Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 350 Sidney Ln have?
Some of 350 Sidney Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Sidney Ln currently offering any rent specials?
350 Sidney Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Sidney Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 Sidney Ln is pet friendly.
Does 350 Sidney Ln offer parking?
Yes, 350 Sidney Ln offers parking.
Does 350 Sidney Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Sidney Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Sidney Ln have a pool?
Yes, 350 Sidney Ln has a pool.
Does 350 Sidney Ln have accessible units?
No, 350 Sidney Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Sidney Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Sidney Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Sidney Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Sidney Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
