350 Sidney Ln

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Immaculate, almost new home in beautiful Edgewood community. This Craftsman style home was built in March 2019, with a master on the main boasting beautiful cathedral ceilings and a huge window overlooking the forest. You will feel like you are sleeping outside until you let down the remote electric blackout shades that are also located in the front bedroom on the second level. The Master bathroom has a modern seamless glass shower and a separate soaking tub, along with a huge walk-in closet. There is also a second bedroom downstairs that could be perfect for a nursery or an office. The main level also offers a gorgeous, open family room with exposed beams, dining room with coffered ceilings, a dream kitchen with tons of cabinets, an oversized island, plentiful counter space, a walk in pantry, amazing for cooking, families and entertaining. All of the front windows have been adorned with custom Hunter Douglas shades. On the second level you will find 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, jack and jill, along with a fourth room that can be used as a multi-purpose room/teen lounge/playroom/bedroom - over 700 sq ft.! Outside you will find a huge back deck with two walk outs from the kitchen and family room, with plenty of space for an outdoor living area! The backyard has been newly fenced in with over 650 feet of beautiful custom wrought iron, making it perfect for pets, children, and even a swimming pool! The full unfinished basement is filled with natural light and has a walkout to the back yard. This exquisite home is perfect for a family and is less than a 5 minute drive to award winning Whitewater Schools. With beautifully updated fixtures and appliances this home is better than NEW!