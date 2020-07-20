All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 305 Brechin Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
305 Brechin Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

305 Brechin Dr

305 Brechin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

305 Brechin Drive, Fayette County, GA 30276

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR/3BA home on small lake. Home in excellent condition and located in Fayette County by Starrs Mill High School. Large lakefront lot.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Brechin Dr have any available units?
305 Brechin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 305 Brechin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Brechin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Brechin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Brechin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 305 Brechin Dr offer parking?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College