Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
305 Brechin Dr
Last updated July 11 2019 at 2:05 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
305 Brechin Dr
305 Brechin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
305 Brechin Drive, Fayette County, GA 30276
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR/3BA home on small lake. Home in excellent condition and located in Fayette County by Starrs Mill High School. Large lakefront lot.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 Brechin Dr have any available units?
305 Brechin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayette County, GA
.
Is 305 Brechin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
305 Brechin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Brechin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Brechin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 305 Brechin Dr offer parking?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not offer parking.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have a pool?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have accessible units?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Brechin Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Brechin Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
