All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 175 Woodsong Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
175 Woodsong Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

175 Woodsong Dr

175 Woodsong Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

175 Woodsong Drive, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Woodsong Dr have any available units?
175 Woodsong Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
What amenities does 175 Woodsong Dr have?
Some of 175 Woodsong Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Woodsong Dr currently offering any rent specials?
175 Woodsong Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Woodsong Dr pet-friendly?
No, 175 Woodsong Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr offer parking?
Yes, 175 Woodsong Dr offers parking.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Woodsong Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr have a pool?
No, 175 Woodsong Dr does not have a pool.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr have accessible units?
No, 175 Woodsong Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Woodsong Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Woodsong Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Woodsong Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College