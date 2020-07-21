All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 127 Carrollwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
127 Carrollwood Drive
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:13 PM

127 Carrollwood Drive

127 Carrollwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

127 Carrollwood Drive, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BD/2BA ranch style home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Fayette county schools, Whitewater High School. Home features large lot, screened porch, open floor plan.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have any available units?
127 Carrollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 127 Carrollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Carrollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Carrollwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Carrollwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College