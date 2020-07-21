4BD/2BA ranch style home in excellent condition with fenced backyard. Fayette county schools, Whitewater High School. Home features large lot, screened porch, open floor plan. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have any available units?
127 Carrollwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 127 Carrollwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
127 Carrollwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Carrollwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Carrollwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive offer parking?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have a pool?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Carrollwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 127 Carrollwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.