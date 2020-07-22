All apartments in Fayette County
120 Hiett Court
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

120 Hiett Court

120 Hiett Court · No Longer Available
Location

120 Hiett Court, Fayette County, GA 30214

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Hiett Court have any available units?
120 Hiett Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 120 Hiett Court currently offering any rent specials?
120 Hiett Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Hiett Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Hiett Court is pet friendly.
Does 120 Hiett Court offer parking?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not offer parking.
Does 120 Hiett Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Hiett Court have a pool?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not have a pool.
Does 120 Hiett Court have accessible units?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Hiett Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Hiett Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Hiett Court does not have units with air conditioning.
