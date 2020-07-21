Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 115 Oxford Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
115 Oxford Ln
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:29 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 Oxford Ln
115 Oxford Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
115 Oxford Lane, Fayette County, GA 30215
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great all brick ranch in kingswood community! Great whitewater schools. Call today to view and apply for this fantastic home on 1 acre lot with fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 Oxford Ln have any available units?
115 Oxford Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayette County, GA
.
Is 115 Oxford Ln currently offering any rent specials?
115 Oxford Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Oxford Ln pet-friendly?
No, 115 Oxford Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayette County
.
Does 115 Oxford Ln offer parking?
Yes, 115 Oxford Ln offers parking.
Does 115 Oxford Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Oxford Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Oxford Ln have a pool?
No, 115 Oxford Ln does not have a pool.
Does 115 Oxford Ln have accessible units?
No, 115 Oxford Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Oxford Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Oxford Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Oxford Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 Oxford Ln has units with air conditioning.
