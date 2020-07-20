WOODED OASIS WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH!!! - Just listed! This cute ranch has lost of space & side entry garage. Rocking chair front porch overlooking a large front yard! Won't last long! Private oasis in the woods. Sunroom overlooking fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1079 Antioch Road have any available units?
1079 Antioch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 1079 Antioch Road currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Antioch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.