All apartments in Fayette County
Find more places like 1079 Antioch Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
1079 Antioch Road
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1079 Antioch Road

1079 Antioch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1079 Antioch Road, Fayette County, GA 30215

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOODED OASIS WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH!!! - Just listed! This cute ranch has lost of space & side entry garage. Rocking chair front porch overlooking a large front yard! Won't last long! Private oasis in the woods. Sunroom overlooking fenced back yard.

(RLNE4954393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 Antioch Road have any available units?
1079 Antioch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayette County, GA.
Is 1079 Antioch Road currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Antioch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 Antioch Road pet-friendly?
No, 1079 Antioch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayette County.
Does 1079 Antioch Road offer parking?
Yes, 1079 Antioch Road offers parking.
Does 1079 Antioch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1079 Antioch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 Antioch Road have a pool?
No, 1079 Antioch Road does not have a pool.
Does 1079 Antioch Road have accessible units?
No, 1079 Antioch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 Antioch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1079 Antioch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1079 Antioch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1079 Antioch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave
Fayetteville, GA 30214
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway
Peachtree City, GA 30269
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln
Peachtree City, GA 30269
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard
Fayetteville, GA 30215

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA
Jonesboro, GAMorrow, GAForest Park, GAGriffin, GACollege Park, GAHampton, GAEast Point, GAExperiment, GAHapeville, GADouglasville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College