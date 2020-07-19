Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fayette County, GA
/
100 Whitehall Place
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
100 Whitehall Place
100 Whitehall Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
100 Whitehall Place, Fayette County, GA 30215
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
100 Whitehall Place Available 03/07/20 100 Whitehall Place: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch style home for rent with 2 car garage on corner lot. -
(RLNE2754506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 Whitehall Place have any available units?
100 Whitehall Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayette County, GA
.
What amenities does 100 Whitehall Place have?
Some of 100 Whitehall Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 100 Whitehall Place currently offering any rent specials?
100 Whitehall Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Whitehall Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Whitehall Place is pet friendly.
Does 100 Whitehall Place offer parking?
Yes, 100 Whitehall Place offers parking.
Does 100 Whitehall Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Whitehall Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Whitehall Place have a pool?
No, 100 Whitehall Place does not have a pool.
Does 100 Whitehall Place have accessible units?
No, 100 Whitehall Place does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Whitehall Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Whitehall Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Whitehall Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Whitehall Place does not have units with air conditioning.
