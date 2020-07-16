All apartments in Fairview
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

7 Beaver Lane - 1

7 Beaver Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7 Beaver Lane, Fairview, GA 30741

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Attention! Big 2 BR / 2.5 BA home with basement is up for rent! This home has been kept in pristine shape and is ready for a new resident. The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space for the chefs out there. You can also relax inside your enclosed porch. Conveniently located in Rossville. This one is a must see. The rent is $1150 per month. If approved you would need need the pro-rated first month's rent with $1150 deposit/move in fee. Minimum Requirements: $3600 verifiable monthly income with at least 1 year on the job. No past evictions. Want to learn more or set up an appointment to view? Call Haley at 423-715-0917 - Shane Wilson Real Estate, LLC
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have any available units?
7 Beaver Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, GA.
What amenities does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have?
Some of 7 Beaver Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Beaver Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7 Beaver Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Beaver Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Beaver Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Beaver Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
