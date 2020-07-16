7 Beaver Lane - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Attention! Big 2 BR / 2.5 BA home with basement is up for rent! This home has been kept in pristine shape and is ready for a new resident. The kitchen has a ton of cabinet space for the chefs out there. You can also relax inside your enclosed porch. Conveniently located in Rossville. This one is a must see. The rent is $1150 per month. If approved you would need need the pro-rated first month's rent with $1150 deposit/move in fee. Minimum Requirements: $3600 verifiable monthly income with at least 1 year on the job. No past evictions. Want to learn more or set up an appointment to view? Call Haley at 423-715-0917 - Shane Wilson Real Estate, LLC

