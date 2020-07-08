Rent Calculator
Home
Fairburn, GA
96 Pine Street Northeast
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96 Pine Street Northeast
96 Pine Street Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
96 Pine Street Northeast, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This apartment boasts a beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets. New flooring and fresh paint throughout. Be the first to live in this newly renovated unit! This deal won't last!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have any available units?
96 Pine Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
Is 96 Pine Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
96 Pine Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 Pine Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96 Pine Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 Pine Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
