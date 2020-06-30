All apartments in Fairburn
94 Poplar Street
94 Poplar Street

94 North Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

94 North Poplar Street, Fairburn, GA 30213

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly renovated all brick ranch on HUGE fenced lot! This home has been painstakingly renovated with high end finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood floors throughout have been refinished an polished to perfection! The unit will not disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 Poplar Street have any available units?
94 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 94 Poplar Street have?
Some of 94 Poplar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 94 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
94 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 94 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 94 Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 94 Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 94 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 94 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 94 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 94 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 94 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 94 Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 94 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 94 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

