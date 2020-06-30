94 Poplar Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Newly renovated all brick ranch on HUGE fenced lot! This home has been painstakingly renovated with high end finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood floors throughout have been refinished an polished to perfection! The unit will not disappoint!