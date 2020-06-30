94 Poplar Street

Newly renovated all brick ranch on HUGE fenced lot! This home has been painstakingly renovated with high end finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The hardwood floors throughout have been refinished an polished to perfection! The unit will not disappoint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
