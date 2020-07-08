Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:38 PM
9006 Highland Pass
9006 Highland Pass
No Longer Available
Location
9006 Highland Pass, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice four bedroom ranch style home with a two car garage in a quiet neighborhood. The home is near shopping and a short drive to the airport. Call Eddie at (404 732-4364 if interested.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9006 Highland Pass have any available units?
9006 Highland Pass doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 9006 Highland Pass have?
Some of 9006 Highland Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 9006 Highland Pass currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Highland Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Highland Pass pet-friendly?
No, 9006 Highland Pass is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 9006 Highland Pass offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Highland Pass offers parking.
Does 9006 Highland Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Highland Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Highland Pass have a pool?
No, 9006 Highland Pass does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Highland Pass have accessible units?
No, 9006 Highland Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Highland Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 Highland Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 Highland Pass have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9006 Highland Pass has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
