Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
8882 Seneca Rd
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM
8882 Seneca Rd
8882 Seneca Road
No Longer Available
Location
8882 Seneca Road, Fairburn, GA 30268
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8882 Seneca Road: Traditional traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Asbury Park. -
(RLNE2908626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have any available units?
8882 Seneca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 8882 Seneca Rd have?
Some of 8882 Seneca Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8882 Seneca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8882 Seneca Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8882 Seneca Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8882 Seneca Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8882 Seneca Rd offers parking.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8882 Seneca Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have a pool?
No, 8882 Seneca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have accessible units?
No, 8882 Seneca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8882 Seneca Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8882 Seneca Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8882 Seneca Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
