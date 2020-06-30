All apartments in Fairburn
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

8858 Seneca Rd

8858 Seneca Road · No Longer Available
Location

8858 Seneca Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8858 Seneca Rd have any available units?
8858 Seneca Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 8858 Seneca Rd have?
Some of 8858 Seneca Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8858 Seneca Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8858 Seneca Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8858 Seneca Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8858 Seneca Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd offer parking?
No, 8858 Seneca Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8858 Seneca Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd have a pool?
No, 8858 Seneca Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd have accessible units?
No, 8858 Seneca Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8858 Seneca Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8858 Seneca Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8858 Seneca Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

