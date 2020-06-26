Rent Calculator
8857 Seneca Road
8857 Seneca Road
8857 Seneca Road
Location
8857 Seneca Road, Fairburn, GA 30268
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood with multiple access to I-85 through HWY 74
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8857 Seneca Road have any available units?
8857 Seneca Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 8857 Seneca Road have?
Some of 8857 Seneca Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8857 Seneca Road currently offering any rent specials?
8857 Seneca Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8857 Seneca Road pet-friendly?
No, 8857 Seneca Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 8857 Seneca Road offer parking?
Yes, 8857 Seneca Road offers parking.
Does 8857 Seneca Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8857 Seneca Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8857 Seneca Road have a pool?
No, 8857 Seneca Road does not have a pool.
Does 8857 Seneca Road have accessible units?
No, 8857 Seneca Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8857 Seneca Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8857 Seneca Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8857 Seneca Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8857 Seneca Road does not have units with air conditioning.
