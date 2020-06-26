All apartments in Fairburn
8857 Seneca Road
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

8857 Seneca Road

8857 Seneca Road · No Longer Available
Location

8857 Seneca Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 bedroom home ready for immediate occupancy. Enjoy the quiet neighborhood with multiple access to I-85 through HWY 74

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

