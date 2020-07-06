All apartments in Fairburn
8565 Bohannon Road

Location

8565 Bohannon Road, Fairburn, GA 30268

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
8565 Bohannon RD: Total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with private back yard. Located off Landrum RD and Bohannon RD. Minutes to HWY 74 and I-85 access. Lawn Care Included! -

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5315548)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8565 Bohannon Road have any available units?
8565 Bohannon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairburn, GA.
What amenities does 8565 Bohannon Road have?
Some of 8565 Bohannon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8565 Bohannon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8565 Bohannon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8565 Bohannon Road pet-friendly?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairburn.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road offer parking?
Yes, 8565 Bohannon Road offers parking.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8565 Bohannon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have a pool?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have accessible units?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

