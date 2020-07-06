Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairburn
Find more places like 8565 Bohannon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
8565 Bohannon Road
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8565 Bohannon Road
8565 Bohannon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairburn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8565 Bohannon Road, Fairburn, GA 30268
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
8565 Bohannon RD: Total electric traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with private back yard. Located off Landrum RD and Bohannon RD. Minutes to HWY 74 and I-85 access. Lawn Care Included! -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5315548)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have any available units?
8565 Bohannon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 8565 Bohannon Road have?
Some of 8565 Bohannon Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8565 Bohannon Road currently offering any rent specials?
8565 Bohannon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8565 Bohannon Road pet-friendly?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road offer parking?
Yes, 8565 Bohannon Road offers parking.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8565 Bohannon Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have a pool?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have a pool.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have accessible units?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8565 Bohannon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8565 Bohannon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy
Fairburn, GA 30213
Similar Pages
Fairburn 1 Bedrooms
Fairburn 2 Bedrooms
Fairburn Apartments with Gym
Fairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Jonesboro, GA
Cumming, GA
Scottdale, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Holly Springs, GA
Buford, GA
Lilburn, GA
Dallas, GA
Union City, GA
Sugar Hill, GA
Snellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Clarkston, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College